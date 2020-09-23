Man who allegedly stole charity tin from KFC disputes facts

A man is facing court after allegedly stealing a charity tin from Lismore KFC.

A man is facing court after allegedly stealing a charity tin from Lismore KFC.

A MAN accused of stealing a charity box from a Lismore fast food outlet has been granted bail.

Kelvin Fing is yet to enter a plea to a charge of larceny.

Police will allege he stole a donation box from a KFC store in Lismore on August 26, alongside a co-accused.

Police will allege the pair worked together to steal the box.

Mr Fing's solicitor, Paul Cranney, told the court on September 7 his client's alleged actions were a "spur of the moment type of offence".

Mr Cranney said while his client hasn't entered an official plea, he does dispute the facts and wished to see the CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

The court heard Mr Fing, who suffers from depression and anxiety, would upon his release seek support from Rekindling the Spirit and MERIT.

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted bail on the condition Mr Fing does not enter Lismore unless in the presence of his mother and he attends MERIT and Rekindling the Spirit.

He is also not allowed to make contact with his co-accused.

He is expected to enter a plea at his next court appearance in Lismore Local Court on September 25.