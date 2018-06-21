Man accused of smashing police cars pleads not guilty

A SOUTH Australian man has pleaded not guilty to smashing up two police cars with a rock outside Lismore Police Station, despite the incident allegedly being captured on CCTV.

George Alexander Dickson appeared via video link in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday morning, sporting a long shaggy beard and long dark brown hair.

The 41-year-old was originally arrested in Nimbin on May 7 after police were called to a residence where Mr Dickson was allegedly damaging property with a knife.

He was charged with two counts of property damage and two counts of resisting police, and failing to move on after a police direction.

However, matters took a far more serious turn after Mr Dickson was released on bail from Lismore Police Station in the early hours of May 8.

After his release, he allegedly walked out the front of Lismore Police Station, picked up a "large rock", and smashed the windscreens of two police cars, a Pajero paddy wagon and a Toyota Camry.

Police arrested Mr Dickson after reviewing the CCTV footage, and he was further charged with two counts of malicious damage, and resisting arrest.

In court yesterday, Mr Dickson was unrepresented by legal aid and elected to represent himself in an application for bail.

He claimed he was "forced" to sign a bail release form in the dark early hours of May 8 "under duress".

"I was thrown out of the police station in the rain with no shoes, no transport, and no money," he said.

When he entered pleas of not guilty to all the charges from May 7 and 8, he said he would be "disputing the law" around the charges.

The court heard Mr Dickson had a "significant prior criminal history" in Queensland and had a minor record in his home state of South Australia.

Magistrate Heilpern refused bail, saying that for Mr Dickson to be released on bail on May 8 only to allegedly smash up a police vehicle immediately afterwards "did not lend itself to showing cause why detention is not justified".

The matter was adjourned to July 30 to return to Lismore Local Court.