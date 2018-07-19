Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Townsville overnight.
One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Townsville overnight.
Breaking

Hospital gunman charged with attempted murder

19th Jul 2018 9:16 AM

BREAKING

A man who was under police guard in Canberra Hospital last night when he allegedly wrestled a gun from an officer and fired shots has been charged with attempted murder.

The 26-year-old had been arrested and charged over a serious traffic incident on Wednesday morning and was being held at Canberra Hospital.

The man allegedly assaulted police about 4pm, taking one of their weapons before firing it, though no member of staff or the public were injured during the incident.

He is expected to appear before a Canberra court on Thursday.

attempted murder breaking canberra hospital shooting charged gun man

Top Stories

    People trapped after car flips onto its roof

    People trapped after car flips onto its roof

    News A SERIOUS crash has closed the northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway this morning, and drivers are being warned that traffic is heavy in the area.

    • 19th Jul 2018 9:13 AM
    'Black market': Why finding a rental is harder than ever

    'Black market': Why finding a rental is harder than ever

    News Tenants' rights exploited as competition for housing ramps up

    Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

    premium_icon Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

    Offbeat Casino couple remembers the funny times of their wedding 60 yrs ago

    Local Partners