Man who allegedly caused high-speed fatal crash faces court

Shannon James Murray is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, speeding more than 45km/hr over the speed limit, failing to stop and help after a fatal crash and driving on a licence which had been expired for two years or more, speeding and negligent driving.

Shannon James Murray is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, speeding more than 45km/hr over the speed limit, failing to stop and help after a fatal crash and driving on a licence which had been expired for two years or more, speeding and negligent driving.

A man accused of killing another man after a high speed crash has had his case mentioned in court.

Shannon James Murray, 30, is facing charges number of charges including manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death, speeding more than 45km/h over the speed limit, drink driving, failing to stop and help after a fatal crash, cause bodily by misconduct and driving on a licence which had been expired for two years or more, speeding and negligent driving.

It is alleged on August 4, 2020, Mr Murray was driving on the Pacific Highway, near Kennedy Drive in Tweed Heads, when he crashed into another car.

It is alleged Mr Murray, driving a Mazda 3, was travelling at 200km/h in a 100km/h zone when he crashed into the Kia hatchback.

The Kia driver, 47-year-old Steven Morris, died at the scene.

Police allege Mr Murray and his 19-year-old passenger, who is not facing charges, fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

They were found a short time later on Kennedy Drive.

In Tweed Heads Local Court on March 12 the case was adjourned to May 14 where Mr Murray is expected to be committed to the District Court.

A plea has not been entered.

The defence and prosecution were ordered to do a compulsory case conference on April 14.

Mr Murray remains in custody and is expected to appear by audiovisual link.