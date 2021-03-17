Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shannon James Murray is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, speeding more than 45km/hr over the speed limit, failing to stop and help after a fatal crash and driving on a licence which had been expired for two years or more, speeding and negligent driving.
Shannon James Murray is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, speeding more than 45km/hr over the speed limit, failing to stop and help after a fatal crash and driving on a licence which had been expired for two years or more, speeding and negligent driving.
Crime

Man who allegedly caused high-speed fatal crash faces court

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
17th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused of killing another man after a high speed crash has had his case mentioned in court.

Shannon James Murray, 30, is facing charges number of charges including manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death, speeding more than 45km/h over the speed limit, drink driving, failing to stop and help after a fatal crash, cause bodily by misconduct and driving on a licence which had been expired for two years or more, speeding and negligent driving.

It is alleged on August 4, 2020, Mr Murray was driving on the Pacific Highway, near Kennedy Drive in Tweed Heads, when he crashed into another car.

It is alleged Mr Murray, driving a Mazda 3, was travelling at 200km/h in a 100km/h zone when he crashed into the Kia hatchback.

The Kia driver, 47-year-old Steven Morris, died at the scene.

Police allege Mr Murray and his 19-year-old passenger, who is not facing charges, fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

They were found a short time later on Kennedy Drive.

In Tweed Heads Local Court on March 12 the case was adjourned to May 14 where Mr Murray is expected to be committed to the District Court.

A plea has not been entered.

The defence and prosecution were ordered to do a compulsory case conference on April 14.

Mr Murray remains in custody and is expected to appear by audiovisual link.

northern rivers crime shannon james murray tweed heads crime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'How do you thank people who saved your husband's life?'

        Premium Content 'How do you thank people who saved your husband's life?'

        News After suffering a heart attack in Alstonville's main street, Greg Apps and his wife Robyn were thrilled to meet the people who saved his life.

        Ballina drug supplier will spend years in jail

        Premium Content Ballina drug supplier will spend years in jail

        News 48-year-old supplied ice on 19 occasions, court documents reveal

        ‘Dangerous’: Water gushes from Kmart ceiling

        Premium Content ‘Dangerous’: Water gushes from Kmart ceiling

        News Flooding at a local Kmart store shocked onlookers. SEE THE VIDEO.

        Man convicted for involvement in alleged Nimbin shooting

        Premium Content Man convicted for involvement in alleged Nimbin shooting

        News 19-year-old woman almost lost her hand after she was allegedly shot