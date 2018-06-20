Man wanted over Subway robbery

A young man, captured by CCTV camera, may be able to help police

Lismore Detectives are appealing for information in relation to a robbery that took place at the Subway restaurant at East Point Shopping Centre in Goonellabah. The incident took place at 7.55pm on Saturday June 9.

The person pictured may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

The pictured person appears to be wearing a 'Alpinestars' black hoody, brown trousers and black skater style shoes. He was described as Caucasian male, approximately 20 yrs, medium height, thin build, dirty blonde hair, blonde facial hair, wearing reflective glasses and carrying a black satchel with a red logo.

If you have any information about this incident please call Lismore Detectives on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference was E241005298.