James Carlson is wanted by Police
Crime

Man wanted on outstanding arrest warrant

16th Sep 2019 1:53 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in Northern NSW.

James Carlson, aged 27, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant for a number of offences including:
• Aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there
• Dishonestly obtain property by deception
• Take and drive conveyance without consent of owner
• Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period
• Larceny
• Revocation of Parole
• Class A vehicle displaying unauthorised number plate
• Receive etc property stolen outside NSW
Officers from Richmond Police District have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 165cm-175cm tall, with a thin build and brown hair.

He is known to frequent areas of Northern NSW including Grevillia, Urbenville, Ballina, Lismore and Nimbin.

The public is urged not to approach the man if he is seen, but to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

