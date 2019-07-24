Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WANTED: Ethan Alan Hewett, 27, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding warrants.
WANTED: Ethan Alan Hewett, 27, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding warrants. NSW Police Force
Crime

Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

JASMINE BURKE
by
24th Jul 2019 2:32 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Ethan Alan Hewett, 27, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding warrants; supplying a prohibited drug and special aggravated break and enter with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced inquiries into his whereabouts when he failed to appear in court.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate him.

He is known to frequent Goonellabah, North Lismore and The Channon areas.

Ethan Hewett is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes with a distinctive "Invictus" neck tattoo.

The public is urged not to approach Hewett, but if he is seen contact Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

lismore crime northern rivers crime nsw police force
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Mystery letter slams 'eyesore' development plans

    premium_icon Mystery letter slams 'eyesore' development plans

    News RESIDENTS have received letters opposing a development that includes a brewery, distillery, restaurant, child care centre and pools.

    Six of the most important NRRRL players in lead-up to semis

    premium_icon Six of the most important NRRRL players in lead-up to semis

    Rugby League Teams will be looking to these key players to keep momentum going

    Popular North Coast restaurant gone, but not forever

    premium_icon Popular North Coast restaurant gone, but not forever

    News This much-loved Thai eatery is moving to a new town

    27 degrees? Spring is definitely in the air

    27 degrees? Spring is definitely in the air

    Weather Unseasonable warmth brings early dose of spring heat