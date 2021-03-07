Menu
News

Man wanted on an outstanding warrant

Javier Encalada
7th Mar 2021 3:24 PM
A man wanted on an outstanding warrant could be living in Northern NSW.

Sean Blazley, aged 31, is wanted on an outstanding revocation of parole warrant for a weapon offence.

Officers from Richmond Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts and are now appealing for public assistance.

Blazley is described as of caucasian appearance, about 175cm to 180cm tall, of medium build with short dark hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to frequent the Ballina, Lismore, Tuckombill and Nimbin areas, plus the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to contact triple-0 (000) or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

