Man wanted by Strike Force Raptor found on North Coast

A man wanted by Strike Force Raptor has been arrested by officers from Tweed/Byron Police District.

Last month police from the Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor were granted two warrants for the arrest of a 22-year-old Illawarra man in relation to firearms and drug offences.

Police conducted extensive inquiries and searches for the man, but he could not be found.

Yesterday detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District received information the man may have been in the Byron Bay area.

He was found walking through a park on Bay Street, Byron Bay, about 11.30am.

He tried to run away when police approached him, but officers chased him and arrested him after a short struggle.

One of the officers was injured during the arrest and was taken to Byron Bay Hospital for treatment to a knee injury.

During a search of the man, police located a large knife.

The man was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with the outstanding warrants and custody of knife in public place, resist arrest, and breach of bail.

He was refused bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court today.

Strike Force Raptor was established in 2009 and conducts proactive investigations and intelligence-based, high-impact policing operations to prevent and disrupt conflicts, and dismantle any network engaged in serious organised criminal activity.

Anyone with information, including relevant photos and videos, that may assist Strike Force Raptor can report it directly to investigators via the Strike Force Raptor online reporting page or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information provided to investigators will be treated in the strictest of confidence.