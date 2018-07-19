Man visits Bay, leaves a millionaire

LUCKY WIN: Bay Central Tavern venue support officer Mel Stephens was there when the lucky winner realised his prize.

LUCKY WIN: Bay Central Tavern venue support officer Mel Stephens was there when the lucky winner realised his prize. Inge Hansen

HE ARRIVED in Hervey Bay to visit friends but he got more than he bargained for when he left $2.45million richer.

The 57-year-old man, who wished to remain anonymous, won the Keno jackpot at Bay Central Tavern.

He almost left town without his win.

The self-described battler was on his way back home when he stopped to break his drive and check his ticket.

"I was on the highway to go back and stopped in at Maryborough," he said.

"When I went to go check it, I saw that the jackpot had come back down.

"I phoned my friend to say 'I'm coming back to Hervey Bay because I think I might have won $2.5million'."

Mel Stephens was working the day the man won the life- changing jackpot and said it was the biggest win she'd ever seen.

"He was very shaky and very nervous but incredibly excited," she said.

"He had a few tears too because it would have been quite emotional for him.

"It's crazy to know that much money has been won in just a small country pub."

The man said he planned to donate some of his prize to a Hervey Bay program that supports youth who are at risk.

"I want Keno to know that I'm very thankful and I will put the money to good use," he said.

"I'm giving some to a program for young kids who are misguided that helps them get back on their feet."

The man could have won a staggering $7.5million, the biggest Keno jackpot in Australian history, if he had played Keno Mega Millions for an addition $1 per game, which he contemplated doing.

If he had played the same numbers on both Keno Classic and Keno Mega Millions, he would have won almost $10million.

He replayed a Kwikpik ticket he'd bought earlier and played just 20 $1 games where he won on the fourth game.

The winning numbers were 6, 15, 30, 34, 37, 41, 44, 58, 59 and 73.

Queenslanders win $26million on average each month playing the game in pubs and clubs around the state.