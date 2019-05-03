Menu
A man has been caught peeping into a bathroom in Gladstone.
Terrifying moment peeping tom spotted

by Chris Clarke
3rd May 2019 1:33 PM
GLADSTONE residents are on edge after a terrifying image of a peeping tom looking through a bathroom window emerged.

On Wednesday night, resident Brett Geary captured an image of what appears to be a man pressed up against his bathroom window with his hand helping him peer through.

The image was uploaded on Facebook with the warning: "Be careful peeps there's some dodgy peepers out there tonight!"

Dozens of residents interacted with the post, but police said yesterday they had not received any complaints about a peeping Tom in the area.

Mr Geary was contacted for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

editors picks peeping tom public bathroom sex pest voyuer

Top Stories

