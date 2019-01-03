Menu
Victorious Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts after the final whistle in the clash with Newcastle at St James' Park. Picture: Owen Humphreys/AP
Soccer

Man United continue their glory run under interim boss

3rd Jan 2019 10:19 AM

MANCHESTER United have continued their glory run under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 away win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday (local time).

Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored with his first touch of the match in the 64th minute and Marcus Rashford made certain of the points with a strike in the 80th minute.

Rashford and Lukaku are both relishing the input of Solskjaer, who has spoken publicly about his desire to work with the pair.

"We've not had the chance to do proper work on it yet but just having those words around you it makes a difference. I just want to keep improving on that," Rashford said.

Lukaku added: "It's totally different. Marcus and I and Anthony (Martial) and all the rest are learning a lot from him, especially on the offensive side."

The win keeps the Red Devils in sixth, one spot behind Arsenal but they are making ground after a terrible start under axed manager Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer had expressed his desire for United to tighten up defensively from set pieces, and he told Sky Sports: "The fourth clean sheet in open play on the spin.

"Finally we kept a clean sheet from set pieces. It was just a very professional performance I thought."

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Southampton as Maurizio Sarri's men lost further ground in the title race.

Eden Hazard had his chances to win it for Chelsea. Picture: Getty Images
Eden Hazard was twice denied by Saints goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Alvaro Morata had a strike ruled out for offside as the Blues' lack of attacking precision was evident once more.

Chelsea reached the turn of the year in fourth place, five points clear of Arsenal, but the Gunners' win over Fulham on New Year's Day, plus the stubbornness of relegation-threatened Saints, cut their advantage to three points.

One of Southampton's eight changes following the loss to Manchester City came in goal, where Gunn replaced Alex McCarthy to make his Premier League debut - and he excelled.

Crystal Palace upset high-flying Wolves 2-0 with goals from Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevicat at Molineux, and  West Ham clawed themselves back from two goals down thanks to a Marko Arnautovic brace that earned a 2-2 home draw with Brighton.

His goals in the 66th and 68th minutes rubbed out strikes from Dale Stephens (56th) and Shane Duffy (58th) for the Saegulls.

There was bad news for Aaron Mooy's relegation-threatened Huddersfield, the bottom club losing 2-1 to Burnley at John Smith's Stadium.

Sean Dyche's Burnley climbed out of the bottom three, moving to 16th with their second win in a row.

The Terriers are rooted to the bottom of the table, eight points from safety.

- AAP

