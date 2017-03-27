Man tries to take firearm from police.

A man tried to take a policeman's gun.

ON FRIDAY afternoon a 60-year-old Taree man was asked to leave a licensed premises on Keen Street, Lismore due to his behaviour.

He left but returned 10 minutes later and continued to abuse staff.

Police saw this and asked the man to move-on.

He refused to leave and threatened to assault police.

He was taken to Lismore police station where he was issued infringement notices for offensive behaviour.

He was released from custody.

An hour later the same man returned to the rear of the police station.

He has climbed over the closed vehicle access gate and gained entry into the carpark of the station.

Police saw the man walking towards the main building.

When spoken to police he demanded a lift to Sydney.

Without warning the man then tried to remove a firearm from a police officer's holster.

The man was restrained and charged with assaulting police and trespassing.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in April.