Man tries to set fire to servo on wild rampage

A MAN has allegedly tried to set fire to a service station on Brisbane's southside.

Police say the incident unfolded around 9am at Shell Sunnybank on the corner of Mains Rd and Turton St.

The man allegedly hit a woman pedestrian with his car before entering the service station and demanding cigarettes.

Police say the man then attempted to douse the floor in fuel before a quick-thinking bystander shut off the bowser via the emergency switch.

"He's removed the nozzle from the bowser and then attempted to spray fuel around on the floor," Inspector Geoff Acreman said.

"He's then gone back to the bowser, again flicked fuel around and he's ignited the fuel. He then went and got into his vehicle and has driven from the service station."

He fled the scene before crashing into a blue Hyundai on the corner of Kessels Rd and Mains Rd in Mt Gravatt.

The man allegedly attempted to car jack several cars but was unsuccessful and apprehended by police.

He is being assessed at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and is expected to be charged.