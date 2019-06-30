Man tries Gympie Show getaway after shoulder-charging cop

A man tried to escape from the 2019 Gympie Show after shoulder-charging a police officer. FILE PHOTO

A man tried to escape from the 2019 Gympie Show after shoulder-charging a police officer. FILE PHOTO Josh Preston

A MAN shoulder-charged a police officer at the Gympie Show as part of an attempted getaway that didn't end until he fell 5m into a paddock.

Jason Joseph Moore-Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting a police officer and two of obstructing a police officer in Gympie Magistrates Court this week. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to appear.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court Moore-Smith threatened a security guard in machinery alley at the show on May 17, prompting another guard to inform police.

Moore-Smith fled when he saw officers walking towards him but didn't get far, only making it to sideshow alley before he was first told to stop. Instead he ran straight at one officer, shoulder-charging him into a prime mover, the court heard.

Moore-Smith continued his escape attempt, seeking refuge at the Jockey Club Hotel before being spotted by an officer running across the balcony and jumping onto Exhibition Rd.

He ran until attempting to jump from a carpark railing and falling 5m into a paddock, where he was arrested.

Moore-Smith's lawyer told the court his client had drunk "six to eight" Great Northern beers before the incident and had "little memory" of what he did.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced Moore-Smith to 18 months' probation.