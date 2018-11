A man has been injured after a motorbike crash west of Drake.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Boorook, West of Drake, earlier today.

This included the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The 51-year-old male rider was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with multiple trauma injuries.

It's understood he's in a stable condition and no other vehicles were involved.