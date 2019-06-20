Man trashes police cell in 'interesting night'

A man has trashed his holding cell after being arrested in Ballina.

AFTER demanding people come out of their homes to fight him, police have said a man "had quite an interesting night.”

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said police will allege that at 11:20pm Wednesday a 30 year old Ballina man was wandering River Street, knocking on fences and demanding people come out of their houses to fight him.

"Police arrived and the man quickly tried to get something out of his pocket,” a police spokesman said..

"Police thought he may be reaching for a weapon and sprayed him with capsicum spray.”

The man was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was issued a $550 infringement notice for Offensive Behaviour and detained until he could sober up.

But this wasn't the end of his night.

"Whilst in custody the 30 year old pushed a blanket and towel into his cell toilet which caused it to flood,” Snr const Henderson said.

"He then stood in the toilet and splashed toilet water on himself, then tore up a mattress.

"As a consequence of this he was charged with Malicious Damage and police will be seeking compensation for the damage caused.”

He will appear at Ballina Local Court in August.