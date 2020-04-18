Menu
The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter airlifted a 75-year-old man to Gold Coast University Hospital following head on crash.
Man trapped in car for 30 minutes after head on crash

Holly Cormack
18th Apr 2020 3:28 PM
A 75-year-old man is in critical condition following a head on crash involving three vehicles on Gulgan road in Brunswick Heads this morning.

According to Tweed-Byron Police District Sergeant Rod Morris, at 9am today (April 18) the man collided with another driver, who had drifted onto the wrong side of the road. The car carrying the 75-year-old spun out of control and clipped a third vehicle.

ASNSW Paramedic’s and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have treated and stabilised the man, who was trapped in his vehicle for approximately 30 minutes before being released by rescue services.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter airlifted the man to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition for further treatment.

The driver who drifted onto the wrong side of the road has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Lismore Northern Star

