A man in his 70s was taken to hospital after a quad bike crash on a rural property near Tenterfield.
News

Man trapped for 3 hours after quad bike crash

9th Jul 2018 6:45 AM

A MAN who was trapped under his quad bike for more than three hours has been airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called out yesterday to an area north west of Tenterfield near Back Creek.

It was reported that a 70-year-old man was found trapped under a quad bike on a remote rural property.

The driver had been reported missing for about three hours before family members found him.

 

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed within 100m of the scene of the quad bike rollover.

The critical medical team treated the man for multiple injuries.

He was then transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

