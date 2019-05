Paramedics are at the scene of a workplace incident. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

THE High Acuity Response Unit has been tasked to a workplace incident in the Scenic Rim region.

The incident, which happened just after 9am, has left a man in his 50s trapped by the legs at a workplace on Coleyville Rd, Coleyville.

Three crews, including a critical care paramedic, were sent to the scene.

The man has been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.