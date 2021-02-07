Menu
Man trapped in Maclean Pacific Highway crash
Man trapped as early morning smash closes highway

Adam Hourigan
7th Feb 2021 8:40 AM
A 56-year-old man has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital after he collided with a caravan while travelling south on the Pacific Highway near Maclean.

Around 6am on Sunday morning, the incident occurred on the straight between the Harwood Bridge and the Maclean Interchange on the new Pacific Highway.

The vehicles collided with the front right side of the caravan suffering extensive damage.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident where the driver was trapped after a collision between a van and a caravan on the Pacific Highway straight near Maclean
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident where the driver was trapped after a collision between a van and a caravan on the Pacific Highway straight near Maclean

The man was believed to be trapped in the car for a short while, and emergency services, including SES and NSW RFS units from Gulmarrad had to cut the drivers side door from the van to free him.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter was called and landed on the Pacific Highway southbound lanes, blocking that section of the highway for more than an hour.

He was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with suspected internal and head injuries.

Traffic was diverted through Maclean during the incident, and the highway was reopened at approximately 7am.

More information as it comes to hand.

