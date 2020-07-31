Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man trapped after helicopter crashes into power lines

by Georgia Clark
31st Jul 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a helicopter crash in regional NSW where a man is trapped.

The helicopter plummeted to the ground after hitting power lines at a property on Carrathool Road in Conargo in the Western Riverina region of NSW just after 11am on Friday.

Three ambulance crews and a specialist medical team are on scene treating the male pilot.

He is believed to be trapped inside the wreckage of the helicopter but his condition is not yet known.

More to come.

 

 

Originally published as Man trapped after helicopter crashes into power lines

More Stories

crash editors picks helicopter helicopter crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four men allegedly involved in Ballina murder face court

        premium_icon Four men allegedly involved in Ballina murder face court

        News JESSE Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in Ballina.

        New supermarket would create more than 200 jobs

        premium_icon New supermarket would create more than 200 jobs

        Business Community has been divided on plans for the old bowls club

        Couple busted with drugs, large amount of cash in hotel room

        premium_icon Couple busted with drugs, large amount of cash in hotel room

        News THE drug bust happened just down the road from the police station.

        5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

        premium_icon 5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

        News NORTHERN Rivers residents love a good craft beer and here are five of the best...