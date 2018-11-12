Man trapped after car crash near Lismore

A MAN has been injured in a crash near Lismore.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth confirmed they were called to Nimbin Rd at Booerie Creek shortly after 10.30am.

He said an RFS crew from Tuncester attended the incident, assisted by a Fire and Rescue NSW crew from Lismore.

Insp Ainsworth said his crew remained at the scene.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said their reports indicated two vehicles were involved in the incident.

"There was one person trapped in the vehicle," he said,

"He was released by firefighters and police."

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the patient, a man aged between 60 and 70, had been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after being released from the vehicle.

He said the man had suffered a "wound to the forehead".

The cause of the incident is not known.