Man to face trial over supply of ice

A man will face trial over the alleged supply of ice.

A NORTHERN Rivers man will defend a drug supply allegation before the District Court.

Sky Henderson, of Eureka, pleaded not guilty last year to the allegation he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine at Eureka on December 5, 2018.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan set the matter down for trial on September 21, which is expected to take three days.

Henderson is also facing several back up charges, including six counts of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing ammunition without holding a licence, four counts of dealing with property as proceeds of crime.