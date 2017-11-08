Man to face trial for allegedly raping woman at knifepoint

HE is accused of raping a woman at knifepoint after police had already taken out an apprehended violence order to protect her.

The Casino man has yet to formally enter pleas to a series of charges relating to two alleged incidents in April and May this year which police say represent an escalating pattern of violence and intimidation.

Aged 37, he was originally arrested on May 3.

Between 11pm on April 26 and 7am on April 27 he is alleged to have unlawfully imprisoned a woman, assaulted her, and intimidated her.

He was granted bail over the offences when he appeared before the Local Court on May 5.

However, early in the morning of Wednesday, May 17, there was a second alleged incident involving the same victim.

The man is accused of arming himself with a 20cm knife and using the weapon to threaten the woman in order to rape her.

He was arrested around 11am, and charged with aggravated sexual assault, contravening an apprehended violence order, common assault, and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police also allege that after the events of May 17 he made "numerous attempts" over a two-month period to pressure the woman to withdraw her statements and complaints against him.

He was subsequently charged with intending to pervert the course of justice.

After the second series of alleged offences the man was refused bail and has been in custody on remand since May 17.

In Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, he was committed to the District Court for trial.

He has yet to indicate how we will plead to the charges.

He will be formally arraigned in Lismore District Court on December 13.