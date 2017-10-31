Man to face court for shooting a pet dog

Shooters were targeting pest animals when a pet dog was shot.

Shooters were targeting pest animals when a pet dog was shot. NSW Office of Environment and He

A FERAL pest hunt ended badly after a man shot a pet dog.

Police allege a 29-year-old Lismore man and two friends were asked to attend a rural property at Koonorigan to shoot feral pests on September 20.

While doing so the 29-year-old shot a pet dog that belonged to a neighbour. The dog had a collar on.

The man advised the owner, and the dog was found dragging its leg.

The dog was taken to a vet and had a leg amputated.

The 29 year old has been issued a court notice for the offence of commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and will appear in Lismore Local Court in January.