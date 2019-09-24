Menu
A machete was used in a threatening encounter which led to a Lismore a man facing court.
Crime

Man to defend charges after alleged machete threat

Liana Turner
by
24th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
A LISMORE man will defend a charge of affray against him after an alleged incident involving demolition workers.

Saxon Holdforth, 46, was granted bail on Friday, September 20, after his arrest following the alleged incident the previous day.

After his release, Mr Holdforth returned to Lismore Local Court on Monday, and his solicitor, Thomas Trembath, lodged a not guilty plea to his single charge of affray.

The court previously heard police would allege Mr Holdforth threatened to kill the workers during the incident, including with a machete.

Magistrate Mijovich ordered a brief of evidence to be served by October 21.

The case will return to court on October 28.

Mr Holdforth remains on bail and is required to reside at a Woodburn address.

Lismore Northern Star

