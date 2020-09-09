Menu
A trio has been charged over an alleged break-in and associated thefts at a North Coast home.
Crime

Man to defend charge after luxury goods allegedly stolen

Liana Turner
9th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN charged over an alleged aggravated break-in on the Far North Coast will defend the allegation.

Matthew James McAlister, 34, from Raymond Terrace, was not required to appear before Byron Bay Local Court when the case was mentioned on Monday.

The solicitor representing Mr McAlister had written to the court to lodge a not guilty plea to the charge of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company.

Mr McAlister is charged alongside two others over the alleged break-in of a home in New Brighton between 7.30am and 7pm on April 15 this year.

Police will allege the group stole a G Shock sports watch, Rolex watch, Honda motorbike, old mobile phones, an unknown amount of food, alcohol, toiletries and linen and $500 cash from the home.

Magistrate Karen Stafford ordered the brief of evidence to be served by early October.

Mr McAlister is expected to face court via video link when the case returns to court on October 26.

Byron Shire News

