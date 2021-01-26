Man to continue rehab in prison after conviction

Ethan Hewett has been sentenced for a string of break and enter offences.

Ethan Hewett has been sentenced for a string of break and enter offences.

A North Coast man has been sentenced for robbing several homes and stores across the Northern Rivers.

Ethan Hewett, 28, appeared via video link from custody this month in the Lismore District Court after pleading guilty last June to a string of offences, including break and entering and committing a serious indictable offence where he inflicted grievous bodily harm on another person.

Court documents revealed Hewett over the course of a few weeks in May and June 2019 had broken into several properties.

Hewett had at one North Lismore business stolen about $14,000 worth of items that are commonly used to make drugs, court documents stated.

He also broke into a Ballina home, where he threatened a man with a knife.

The man had to undergo surgery for a broken jaw, after he was punched by Hewett.

Hewett had also pleaded guilty to possessing a gel blaster rifle and a gel blaster pistol, which he did not have the authority to possess.

The court heard Hewett was continuing his rehabilitation in prison.

He was sentenced to eight years and six-months, with a non-parole period of five years.