Man to challenge drug and firearm charges in court

A SOUTH Lismore man has pleaded not guilty to a string of drug and firearm charges dating back to 2018.

Gabriel Diaz appeared before Lismore Local Court self-represented on Wednesday, where he entered his not guilty pleas to all 14 charges.

Those charges include three counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing an unregistered pistol, not keeping the firearm safely, dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, possessing instructions for manufacturing a prohibited drug, possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance, cultivating a small quantity of a cultivate prohibited plant, resisting a police officer in the execution of duty and possessing a prohibited drug.

Court documents revealed the unauthorised and unregistered firearm charges relate to a paint ball gun Mr Diaz allegedly possessed in February 2018.

He is also accused of allegedly possessing 10.14g of ice.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor told the court there was a “heavy police witness list” ready for the hearing.

The matter was adjourned to January 13 to fix a hearing date.