Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile. Facebook
Crime

Man to be sentenced over Byron Bay DJ death

Liana Turner
by
20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON Bay man will be sentenced over the manslaughter of a DJ.

Javen O'Neill, 24, remains in custody over the death of Chris Bradley at a house party about 11pm on Christmas night last year.

O'Neill had originally been charged with murder over the incident, in which police alleged he punched Mr Bradley several times, resulting in his death.

But that charge was withdrawn and dismissed when the matter went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

O'Neill's matter has instead been set down for sentencing on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The matter will go before the District Court in Lismore for the first time on February 11.

He's expected to appear via video link on that date.

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate Jeff Linden.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man held hand over ex's mouth so she wouldn't scream

    premium_icon Man held hand over ex's mouth so she wouldn't scream

    Crime WHILE his ex-partner and their children were sleeping, a Northern Rivers man broke into their home and then "terrorised" the woman.

    • 20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Barber opens heart to homeless by giving free haircuts

    premium_icon Barber opens heart to homeless by giving free haircuts

    News Local barber is a cut above

    • 20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Guilty pleas from man who drove car at police

    premium_icon Guilty pleas from man who drove car at police

    Crime The man remains in custody over the six offences

    • 20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    The best time to quit smoking (and it's not New Year's Day)

    premium_icon The best time to quit smoking (and it's not New Year's Day)

    News You can save thousands of dollars and live a lot longer

    • 20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners