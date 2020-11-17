Man to be sentenced after hitting pedestrian with car

A man will be sentenced after he hit a pedestrian with his car.

A man will be sentenced after he hit a pedestrian with his car.

A MAN who hit a pedestrian in a Casino street with his car will be sentenced next month.

Patrick Roger Wood, 26, entered pleas of guilty in September to driving furiously in a motor vehicle to cause bodily harm and failing to stop and assist after causing injury.

Wood was driving a Nissan Navara west on Barker St, Casino when he conducted a U-turn and struck a 40-year-old man on 10.15pm on June 26, according to police.

The victim was allegedly carried on the Nissan’s bonnet for about 10 metres before falling to the ground.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

When the matter was mentioned before Lismore Local Court last week, several charges were withdrawn, including knowingly driving a vehicle in a menacing manner and driving with a mid-range PCA.

Wood had previously pleaded not guilty to those two charges.

The NSW Police also withdrew charges after no plea was recorded, including, using an offensive weapon to commit and indictable offence, two counts of driving a motor vehicle to menace another with intent, driving on a dividing strip, not keeping left of a median strip and operating a vehicle so as to harass or intimidate a person.

He is set to be sentenced on December 22 in Lismore Local Court.

Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered a sentencing assessment report be completed before Wood returns to court next month.

Wood also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of possessing a prohibited drug, and will be sentenced on December 22.