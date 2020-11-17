Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man will be sentenced after he hit a pedestrian with his car.
A man will be sentenced after he hit a pedestrian with his car.
News

Man to be sentenced after hitting pedestrian with car

Aisling Brennan
17th Nov 2020 11:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who hit a pedestrian in a Casino street with his car will be sentenced next month.

Patrick Roger Wood, 26, entered pleas of guilty in September to driving furiously in a motor vehicle to cause bodily harm and failing to stop and assist after causing injury.

Wood was driving a Nissan Navara west on Barker St, Casino when he conducted a U-turn and struck a 40-year-old man on 10.15pm on June 26, according to police.

The victim was allegedly carried on the Nissan’s bonnet for about 10 metres before falling to the ground.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

When the matter was mentioned before Lismore Local Court last week, several charges were withdrawn, including knowingly driving a vehicle in a menacing manner and driving with a mid-range PCA.

Wood had previously pleaded not guilty to those two charges.

The NSW Police also withdrew charges after no plea was recorded, including, using an offensive weapon to commit and indictable offence, two counts of driving a motor vehicle to menace another with intent, driving on a dividing strip, not keeping left of a median strip and operating a vehicle so as to harass or intimidate a person.

He is set to be sentenced on December 22 in Lismore Local Court.

Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered a sentencing assessment report be completed before Wood returns to court next month.

Wood also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of possessing a prohibited drug, and will be sentenced on December 22.

casino crime hit and run lismore local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brothers get bail over alleged stabbing of random stranger

        Premium Content Brothers get bail over alleged stabbing of random stranger

        Crime The Ballina men are alleged to have inflicted back, chest and neck wounds during the fight in a popular Byron Bay park

        Protest reverend seeks court’s permission to tend his flock

        Premium Content Protest reverend seeks court’s permission to tend his flock

        Crime Some of the men are facing charges of breaching Public Health Orders

        ‘Nooooo’ Byron’s first set of traffic lights at trouble spot

        Premium Content ‘Nooooo’ Byron’s first set of traffic lights at trouble spot

        News Reactions have been swift to a plan to install traffic signals

        Council to give the bottom line after drought, fires, COVID

        Premium Content Council to give the bottom line after drought, fires, COVID

        News Council's annual report to be tabled after a year like no other