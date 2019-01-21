Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Bentley Rd at Bentley.
Man to be flown to hospital after single vehicle crash

Liana Turner
by
21st Jan 2019 5:05 PM

A MAN is expected to be flown to hospital after a crash at Bentley.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the single vehicle crash on Bentley Rd about 3.50pm.

He said a man of unknown age had been trapped by compression and four ambulances were called to the scene along with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

He said the man was conscious and breathing but was believed to have a "very serious leg injury”.

A spokesman from the helicopter service confirmed the helicopter had landed at the scene.

It's understood police and firefighters are also at the scene.

