Man to answer charges of murdering son

Christopher John Gibson, appeared at Lismore Local Court charged with the murder of his son at North Lismore last year.

A NORTH Lismore man charged with the stabbing murder of his son will appear via video link from prison when he next appears in court.

Christopher John Gibson, 61, first appeared before Lismore Local Court on Sunday, November 19 last year, where he was refused bail over the offences.

Police allege that on the night of November 18 at a residence in Barrow Lane, North Lismore, the accused murdered his son Shawn Gibson, 29, by stabbing him in the neck.

A full brief of evidence is expected to be served by the prosecution on March 1.

Gibson's legal representative will have an opportunity to reply to the brief at the next court appearance.

The matter was adjourned until April 4.