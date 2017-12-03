Man tied up and threatened with knife in brutal home robbery

INVESTIGATIONS are underway following an aggravated break-in at Banora Point overnight.

Just before 3.30am on Sunday, Tweed-Byron LAC police responded to reports of a break-in at a home on Firestone Dr.

Police were told a man and a woman broke into the home and threatened a male occupant with a knife before assaulting him and tying him up.

The 41-year-old man, which the Gold Coast Bulletin has reported as being described by his neighbours as 'quiet' and 'lovely', was able to escape and notify authorities.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for facial injuries, but declined hospital treatment.

Officers searching the house located a woman inside.

She was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where she is currently assisting police with inquiries.

Investigating police would also like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

He is described as being about 35-years-old, of Caucasian appearance with black hair and was wearing a grey top and black-coloured jeans.

The man stole a silver-coloured Ford Kuga SUV from home with NSW registration "04LIFE".

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.