Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a man allegedly found with a Taser and drugs.
Police have arrested a man allegedly found with a Taser and drugs. Richmond Police District
Crime

Man threatens to kill people in Lismore CBD

16th Aug 2018 3:25 PM

A MAN will face a raft of charges after allegedly threatening to kill members of the public in Lismore CBD today.

Police from the Richmond Targt Action Group will allege that 11am they saw a 29-year-old Lismore man banging on a shop door in the CBD.

Police approached the 29-year-old and had reason to search him.

During the search police located an Electronic Control Device (commonly referred to as a Taser), a flick knife, a medium sized knife and a number of restricted tablets.

Shop staff then told police the man had been making threats to kill people he had chased into the store.

The man then threatened to kill the witnesses.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with affray, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, custody of a knife in a public place, possess restricted substance and breaching bail.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local court today.

lismore cbd northern rivers crime prohibited weapon threats to kill
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Consider your fire plan': residents told to be prepared

    'Consider your fire plan': residents told to be prepared

    News THIS includes an out-of-control bushfire which has been burning in the Coraki-Ellangowan Rd area at Ellangowan.

    Funding pledged to improve the Richmond River

    Funding pledged to improve the Richmond River

    Environment Key water quality initiatives to be piloted in Richmond catchment

    • 16th Aug 2018 2:11 PM
    P-plater fined $903, loses licence for speeding on highway

    P-plater fined $903, loses licence for speeding on highway

    Crime 19-year-old caught driving 128km/h

    • 16th Aug 2018 3:56 PM

    Local Partners