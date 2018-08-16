Man threatens to kill people in Lismore CBD

Police have arrested a man allegedly found with a Taser and drugs.

Richmond Police District

A MAN will face a raft of charges after allegedly threatening to kill members of the public in Lismore CBD today.

Police from the Richmond Targt Action Group will allege that 11am they saw a 29-year-old Lismore man banging on a shop door in the CBD.

Police approached the 29-year-old and had reason to search him.

During the search police located an Electronic Control Device (commonly referred to as a Taser), a flick knife, a medium sized knife and a number of restricted tablets.

Shop staff then told police the man had been making threats to kill people he had chased into the store.

The man then threatened to kill the witnesses.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with affray, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, custody of a knife in a public place, possess restricted substance and breaching bail.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local court today.