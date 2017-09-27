Man threatens to kill Casino police officers, resists arrest

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a noise complaint.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a noise complaint. Trevor Veale

A MAN who was asked to stop revving his motorbike has been charged with five offences after he threatened to kill police officers and resisted his arrest.

Richmond LAC posted on Facebook that Casino police were called to a home in Grevillia about 8.40pm after a noise complaint.

"A 37-year-old Grevillia man was asked to stop revving his motorbike in his backyard, which he agreed to do," police said.

"As police left they saw the man throwing wood around his front yard, using offensive language and making threats to kill people.

"As police approached him he went into his back yard and started revving his bike again.

"When spoken to by police he was abusive, threatened to kill both of the attending police and took a fighting stance.

"He was advised he was under arrest and was restrained.

"The 37-year-old resisted police efforts to control him and place in a caged vehicle."

At Casino police station he was charged with using offensive language, two counts of intimidating police and two counts of resisting police.

He was also issued with a 28-day noise abatement order.

He will appear in Kyogle Local Court in October.