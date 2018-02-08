Man threatens to damage government building

A MAN has been charged after threatening to damage a building.

Police allege that a 55 year old Mallanganee man attended a Government agency in Casino on the February 6 when the incident occurred.

The man was not able to process his paperwork and threatened to damage the building. He left for a short time then returned, making more threats to the staff which included offensive language.

Casino police arrested the 55 year old a short time later. He has been charged with two counts of intimidation. He will appear in Casino Local Court in March.