Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man threatens hospital workers with replica firearm

31st Oct 2018 7:35 AM

A MAN will face court today after he allegedly threatened hospital staff with a replica firearm.

The incident, which happened at Tweed Heads about 9pm on Tuesday, started when a 37-year-old man verbally abused hospital workers.

Police were called to the hospital on Powell Street, but security staff were forced to detain the man themselves when he produced a replica fireman.

Officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District then attended the scene and arrested the 37-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with possess unauthorised firearm, two counts of stalk/intimate intend fear physical harm, and custody of knife in public place.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today.

No one was injured during the incident.

northern nsw local health district northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The 33 love emails that landed a man in jail

    premium_icon The 33 love emails that landed a man in jail

    Crime THE Northern Rivers man refused to accept the object of his affection did not hold him in the same regard. So what did he write, and what happened?

    • 31st Oct 2018 7:00 AM
    New look for business chamber after resignations

    premium_icon New look for business chamber after resignations

    Business Lismore Chamber of Commerce elects a new interim board

    Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    premium_icon Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    Religion & Spirituality Woodlawn College Chaplain reflects on his time at the college

    Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    premium_icon Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    News There's a gargoyle with glowing red eyes, and that's just the start

    Local Partners