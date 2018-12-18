Menu
Man threatens to burn magistrate alive

18th Dec 2018 7:47 AM

A 37-YEAR-OLD man who threatened to kill a magistrate is now facing extra charges.

The man appeared in Lismore Local Court on December 14, and after being refused bail on those matters, was being escorted from the court room to the cells.

Police allege he told officers that he planned to kill a local magistrate by "burning him alive, then burning his house down".

As a result of this, the man has been charged with threatening a judicial officer.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court again in January.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

