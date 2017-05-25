Man threatened witnesses outside court

A MAN has been charged after allegedly threatening court witnesses.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command said a 21-year-old Murwillumbah man was charged by Casino police in January with two offences.

On the 24th May the 24 year old appeared in Casino Local Court where the matter was listed for hearing, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Outside Court he has seen three witnesses involved in his matter, and he has allegedly made threats to shoot them and made a 'finger gun' action with his hand, snr const Henderson said.

Murwillumbah police have arrested the man at his home a few hours later.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with threaten or cause injury to person for being witness and breach bail.

He was bail refused and will appear in Byron Bay Local Court today.