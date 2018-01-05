Menu
Man threatened to stab person looking for stolen bike

A man has been arrested for threatening to stab a person in Alstonville on Wednesday.
A man has been arrested for threatening to stab a person in Alstonville on Wednesday.

A MAN has been arrested for threatening to stab a person in Alstonville on Wednesday.

Police said the victim in this matter went to Lumley Park on January 3 in order to recover his stolen bike.

They said an 18 year old Alstonville man was near the bike at the time, and an argument broke out between them.

The 18 year old allegedly produced a knife and threatened to stab the victim.

Yesterday police from the Richmond Target Action Group attended an Alstonville address.

They arrested the 18 year old who was hiding under a bed. Police also seized the knife. He has been charged with armed with intent, intimidation, assault and custody of a knife in a public place.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in February.

