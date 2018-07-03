Menu
Police have charged a Lismore man after an alleged assault
Crime

Man threatened to skin victim alive during Lismore assault

3rd Jul 2018 3:00 PM

A LISMORE man accused of a serious assault has been remanded in custody.

Lismore detectives will allege the 46-year-old man approached another man, who was known to him, at a storage facility in East Lismore on June 13.

The man allegedly punched the victim in the head up to eight times.

Police said when the victim fell to the ground, the accused kicked him in the ribs several times before threatening to skin him alive.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and remained there for several days.

He had suffered a punctured lung.

Detectives attended an East Lismore address shortly before 7.30am today and arrested the 46-year-old.

He was charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

