Man threatened to jump in front of train if not allowed on

The items found in possession of a man who was arrested by police at Casino train station on Saturday.

A LISMORE man has been arrested after an incident at Casino.

Police alleged that on June 3 they were called to Casino Railway Station where a 40-year-old man was threatening to jump in front of a train if he was not allowed to board it.

The man was under the influence of alcohol and was highly aggressive, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

As he refused to supply a name police took the decision to search the man.

During the search police located morphine tablets, cannabis, four knives and two sharpened sticks (31 and 61cm long).

The man then told police they had ruined his life by not letting him on the train, snr const Henderson said.

The man was charged with possess prohibited drug, custody of a knife in a public place and custody of an offensive implement.

He will appear in Casino Local Court next month.