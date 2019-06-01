Menu
PolAir pursued the allegedly stolen vehicle across Brisbane before taking tow men into custody. Picture: File/Peter Clark
Crime

Man, teen boy charged after high-speed chase

by Nicole Pierre
1st Jun 2019 10:08 AM
A MAN and a teenage boy have been charged after a high-speed chase involving an alleged stolen car.

Police allege a red Toyota Aurion sedan, which was reported as stolen two days earlier, was spotted at a service station on Oxley Rd in Graceville at about 9.10pm Friday.

Two police cars attempted to intercept the car before the driver allegedly accelerated and struck a petrol bowser.

PolAir followed the car before a tyre deflation device was deployed at Bald Hills.

The two men then allegedly fled the scene by foot at Murrumba Downs before they were caught by police and taken into custody without incident.

A 20-year-old Cherbourg man was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, burglary and receiving tainted property.

He is expected to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

A 14-year-old boy was also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary and receiving tainted property.

