Man tampers with electricity supply for cannabis operation

A man has been charged after 45 cannabis plants were found at a Casino property. Bill North

POLICE have charged a 50-year-old Casino man over an alleged commercial cannabis operation at an address in Centre St, Casino.

Police said the Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant at the address yesterday.

"During the search police located 45 cannabis plants growing in rooms in rooms set up with internal fans, heating mantles, an irrigation system and air conditioning," the Richmond LAC posted on Facebook.

"Police also located growing agents and storage tanks.

"Essential Energy inspected the electrical mains which revealed the wiring had been tampered with and a large proportion of the mains power had been bypassed."

The 50-year-old Casino man was placed under arrest and taken to Casino police station.

He was charged with operating an enhanced indoor cannabis cultivation for commercial purposes and using electricity without authority.

He was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.