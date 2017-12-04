Man takes off pants in front of police at train station

A man has been arrested at the Casino train station.

A man has been arrested at the Casino train station. Susanna Freymark

A MAN who was told he was going to searched for drugs has taken off his pants in front of police officers at the Casino train station.

Casino police will allege that at 7pm on Tuesday there were reports of a man acting offensively at the train station.

"When police arrived they met a 39-year-old Casino man who immediately started abusing and swearing at police," according to the Richmond Local Area Command Facebook page.

"This offensive language was heard by nearby commuters.

"Based on several factors police informed the 39-year-old that they intended to search him for drugs.

"The 39-year-old then removed his pants and made no attempt to cover himself up.

"He was placed under arrest and removed from the station."

He will face Casino Local Court in January on charges of offensive conduct and obscene exposure.