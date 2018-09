Queensland Ambulance Service has responded to a man off his motorbike.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after crashing his motorbike at Cooloolabin this afternoon.

Ambulance services attended the scene about 3.30pm to address the 23-year-old's minor injuries.

He was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.