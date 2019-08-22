Man taken to hospital after car crashes into tree

Emergency services have responded to a MVA on Coolamon Scenic Rd.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after his vehicle collided with a tree in Coorabell.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said emergency services were first called to Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell shortly before 11am today.

"A single car had hit a tree,” the spokesman said.

"We assessed on male patient, a 67-year-old man, who didn't have any major injuries but was complaining of lower back pain.

"We've taken him to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.”

NSW Fire and Rescue Mullumbimby unit also attended the scene.

"On arrival we assisted police, VRA and ambulance with the removal of a male driver who has been transported by ambulance,” the unit's Facebook page read.

"Thank you everyone for you patience.

"The road should be clear shortly and traffic back to normal.”