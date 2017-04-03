Man swept off road while delivering supplies to stranded mate

Geoffrey Johnson rescued from the roof of his ute after it was swept off the road, while he was trying to deliver supplies to a mate.

HE WAS on a mission of mercy to help a mate stranded by floodwaters as he was delivering supplies.

But even a 4WD club member like Geoffrey Johnson wasn't prepared for the unpredictablility of the water that was rushing around the Reardon's Lane, Swan Bay area.

Floodwater rescue: A man is rescued from floodwaters at Swan Bay after his ute was swept off the road while trying to deliver supplies to a stranded mate

WARNING: Graphic language in the video

" I was just driving to Woodburn to meet a mate coming from Bora Ridge for some (supplies),” he said.

"With my 4WD I drove into about 600ml of water, when I went to back up it floated my ute and swept me in to deeper water.”

Mr Johnson said he couldn't get any traction as he hadn't noticed the flow of water.

"When the water came into the ute and was up to my knees I opened the window and climbed out onto the roof and called my mate,” he said.

Reardon's Lane at Swan Bay was completely impassable. Ty Johnston

He was sitting there for about half an hour flicking off spiders that were also desperately looking for relief from the floodwaters.

Luckily Swan bay builder Troy Elley and off-duty police officer Ty Johnston had been exploring the area in their tinny when they had been told of a man trapped on top of his car.

"He was in about two metres of water and we found him just sitting on the roof of his truck,” Mr Elley said.

Hero Troy Elley and rescued man Geoffrey Johnson on their way back from his submerged ute. Ty Johnston

The two 'heroes' got Mr Johnson into the boat and ferried him to higher ground and Mr Elley's cousin Mitch Doran drove him to Woodburn.

"They were a pair of larrikins,” Mr Johnson said of Mr Elley and Mr Johnston.

"But I do really appreciate what they did and I'd like to thank them both.”